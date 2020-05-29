Adults:
1. Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
2. The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
4. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America by Sarah Kendzior
5. The Last Children of Mill Creek by Vivian Gibson
6. Normal People by Sally Rooney
7. Beach Read by Emily Henry
8. My Vanishing Country: A Memoir by Bakari Sellers
9. Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-To-Zion Journey Through Every National Park by Conor Knighton
10. In Awe: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning, and Joy by John O'Leary
Children/YA:
1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
2. Lu by Jason Reynolds
3. The Giver by Lois Lowry
4. Disney After Dark by Ridley Pearson
5. The Last Kids on Earth: June's Wild Flight by Max Brallier
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney
7. Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown
8. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
9. When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed
10. Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.