Adults:
1. If It Bleeds by Stephen King
2. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
3. Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
4. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
5. Normal People by Sally Rooney
6. The Book of Essie by Meghan MacLean Weir
7. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
9. Temporary by Hilary Leichter
10. The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton
Children/YA:
1. The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey
2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling
3. Dry by Neal Shusterman
4. Pax by Sara Pennypacker
5. Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D Jackson
6. Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes by Roshani Chokshi
7. The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
8. The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill
9. The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
10. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.