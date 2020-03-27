Adults:
1. The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel
2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
5. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
6. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
7. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
8. The Overstory by Richard Powers
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Children/YA:
1. New Kid by Jerry Craft
2. One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia
3. Dog Man and Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey
4. Out of My Mind by Sharon M. Draper
5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by Newt Scamander
6. The Giver by Lois Lowry
7. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
8. Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes
9. I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World by Malala Yousafzai
10. Mananaland by Pam Munoz Ryan
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.