Adults:
1. The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel
2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
3. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir by Rebecca Solnit
4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson
5. When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt by Kara Cooney
6. How To Resist Amazon and Why by Danny Caine
7. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
8. Writers & Lovers by Lily King
9. Say Nothing A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
10. Why We're Polarized by Ezra Klein
Children/YA:
1. Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare
2. City Spies by James Ponti
3. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
4. The King of Crows by Libba Bray
5. Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter
6. What If It's Us by Becky Albertalli
7. Dragonslayer by Tui T. Sutherland
8. Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares
9. To All the Boys I Loved Before by Jenny Han
10. The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander & Kadir Nelson
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.