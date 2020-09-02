After recent announcements of St. Louis CITY’s team name and crest, the number one question from CITY soccer fans has been: When can we get season tickets to St. Louis CITY games?
The wait is nearly over! On Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., fans can reserve their place in line to purchase available season tickets by placing a season ticket deposit for St. Louis CITY’s inaugural season in 2023. All deposits will be prioritized in the order they were placed, so the sooner a fan places their deposit, the sooner they’ll be able to select their seat location once the seat selection process begins.
There will be four separate groups of season ticket deposits:
- Supporter Sections ($50 per account): Supporter sections will be located in the Lower Level behind the North Goal, where fans will be standing, singing and cheering for the entire match. These sections will be general admission and will not have assigned seats.
- Reserved Seating ($50 per account): Reserved Seating will be located in Lower and Upper Levels and will include an assigned seat for all MLS home matches.
- Premium Seating ($100 per account): Premium Seating includes the VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes and CITY View Terrace Boxes. These seats give fans the ultimate matchday experience with exclusive benefits.
- Suites ($2,500 per account): Suites will include VIP Pitch Suites and Executive Suites. Suite ticket holders will enjoy VIP parking, access to an exclusive entrance and unrivaled sightlines. For questions, please email suites@stlCITYsc.com.
When fans place their deposit, they’ll be able to select how many seats they anticipate purchasing (maximum of 8) and only one deposit is required per account. Only one account is allowed per household. Deposits will also be credited to fans' accounts and applied towards their 2023 season ticket purchases — the actual season ticket prices will be announced when the seat selection process begins.
For more information, visit stlcitysc.com