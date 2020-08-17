The Saint Louis Zoo recently announced the forthcoming closure of the Emerson Children's Zoo. While the Zoo works to reimagine the 3.5-acre family and children's area, a temporary dinosaur exhibit will open in its place in spring 2021. The Children's Zoo will remain open with free admission through the end of October.
"For 51 years, the Saint Louis Zoo has offered a special area for its youngest visitors to connect with nature," said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo. "Since 1969, the goal of the Children's Zoo never changed — to provide dynamic experiences for all children that will inspire a love of animals and learning. The mission of connecting families and children with animals will carry forward in the planning for this new area."
Since the Zoo reopened to the public following an 80-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Zoo has operated with many additional safety measures in place that greatly limit the guest experience. The animal shows, indoor building, water bubblers and other interactive areas, as well as the goat yard, farm-play area and playground remain closed for precautionary measures. Keeper and docent animal handling for one-on-one guest connections have been eliminated during this time for human and animal safety.
"It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Children's Zoo; however, safety is our highest priority," said Bonner. "The Children's Zoo was designed for high-touch and interactive experiences, which is not conducive to a COVID or post-COVID environment."
Animals residing at the Children's Zoo are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the Zoo or moved to other facilities. The Tasmanian devils will remain at their current habitat in the Children's Zoo area.
Currently, the following animals can be seen in the Children's Zoo, although no contact is allowed: American crow, burro, Cotswold sheep, domestic goat, alpaca, pot-bellied pig, North American river otter, Tasmanian devil, and various reptiles.
The temporary exhibit that will occupy the current Children's Zoo area for the next couple of years is called Dinoroarus.
"We had a similar exhibit like this back in 2008, but this time, we have much more space to include many more life-size animatronic dinosaurs in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience," said Dr. Bonner. "Dinoroarus will give us a chance to talk about difficult topics like extinction and how some predecessors of dinosaurs, like turtles and crocodiles, are still with us, as well as how some descendants of dinosaurs, like birds, still grace our lives."
Plans are underway for the temporary exhibit, which will include 15 different groupings of dinosaurs — colorful prehistoric creatures that move realistically — roaring and spitting or placidly munching on vegetation of the area.
From a life-size brontosaurus to an apex predator like the 12-foot-tall tyrannosaurus rex, visitors will see a wide range of dinosaurs covering a vast span of geological time.
Admission costs and other details for Dinoroarus will be available in the future. Membership benefits will apply to Dinoroarus admission just as they currently do for the Children's Zoo.
For more information, visit stlzoo.org.