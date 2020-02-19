The St. Louis Cabaret Conference is now accepting applications from adult singers 18 and up for its upcoming event July 11-19 on the campus of Saint Louis University.
The St. Louis Cabaret Conference is the nation’s longest running and largest training program of its kind and was recently mentioned on stage at Lincoln Center as one of the country’s premier song performance training programs.
The St. Louis Cabaret Conference’s nationally renowned faculty consists of some of the top practitioners of cabaret and song performance in the county. The team includes the legendary Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee, current toast of New York’s nightclub scene and record holder for a vocalist on The Tonight Show (76 times).
Tony winning Broadway star Faith Prince, veteran of 13 Broadway shows, joins the roster for the fifth year.
Jeff Harnar, award-winning New York cabaret artist is back for his 3rd year. The conference boasts some of the top music directors in New York. including Tedd Firth, Alex Rybeck and Billy Stritch, who worked with Liza Minnelli for 30 years.
The St. Louis Cabaret Conference offers three distinct learning tracks for adults ages 18 and up, designed to meet singers at every stage of their development: five-day traditional track, seven-day next step track and nine-day professional track.
All participants receive one-on-one mentoring from the faculty in addition to multiple performance opportunities.
“This is our 14th year and we continue to strive to mentor the next generation of professionals and create a place for industry ideas and networking,” said Tim Schall, conference producer and artistic director.
Applications are being accepted. All information, including audition requirements, can be found at stlouiscabaretconference.com or by contacting Artistic Director Tim Schall at info@stlouiscabaretconference.com.