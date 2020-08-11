Discovery's Shark Week is continuing from now through Aug. 16, giving Americans a chance to revel in their fascination with the ocean's favorite predators. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is celebrating the pop culture phenomenon with the addition of a daring new guest experience — a rope bridge across the top of Shark Canyon.
The bridge is 15 feet long and hangs 7.5 feet above the water of Shark Canyon, the Aquarium's 250,000-gallon habitat for sharks, rays, sea turtles and thousands of fish. To enhance the experience, it shakes as visitors cross the span. The bridge debuts this week and will continue daily during the Aquarium's normal operating hours as part of an add-on, behind-the-scenes experience.
During Shark Week, Aquarium fans also will have the opportunity to take part in a "Find the Sharks" contest every day on the @aquariumstl Facebook page. Each day this week, the Aquarium's popular costumed mascot sharks can be found visiting attractions around St. Louis. Aquarium fans who correctly guess where the sharks are located will be entered into a contest to win tickets to the Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel as well as a stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.
This week, visitors can meet the Aquarium's newest resident, Quasi the Green Sea Turtle, after she is released into Shark Canyon on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Guests will be able to see her from the 250,000-gallon habitat's multiple viewing windows as she explores her new home.
Quasimodo — "Quasi" for short — is a juvenile green sea turtle who comes to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, where she has been rehabilitating from a suspected boat strike injury since 2017. The injury also caused Quasi to have buoyancy issues, solved by having small weights added to her shell. Her keepers feel introduction to a larger environment, such as Shark Canyon, where she can swim and dive freely will help her recovery.
Sharks at the Aquarium
Visitors to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station can interact with Bamboo Sharks in the touch pools and will see the following species living in Shark Canyon:
- Sandbar/Brown Sharks
- Blacknose Sharks
- Zebra Sharks
- Whitetip Reef Sharks
- Nurse Sharks
- Bonnethead Sharks
Guest services associates at the Aquarium will be wearing their shark-themed Hawaiian shirts during Shark Week for a little extra fun.
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th St. in downtown St. Louis. Visit www.stlouisaquarium.com for more information.