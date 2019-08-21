About 40 miles west of St. Louis overlooking the Missouri River Valley is Augusta. The small river town offers spectacular scenery to indulge in and is a perfect place for a day trip get-a-way.
Founded in 1836, Augusta offers a slower pace to unwind and relax. Stay at one of the many local bed and breakfasts and take a stroll around this charming historical town to visit the many quaint shops. Find antiques, original works of art, hand-blown glass and more. Or rent a bicycle and enjoy the view along the Katy Trail.
The village is a key part of Missouri’s wine history. The “town and the surrounding area were the first designated wine district in the United States” and the picturesque landscape and vineyards have produced many award-winning local wines.
Experience this charming little town at the Augusta Harvest Festival on Sept. 20-21. The event offers entertainment, food, storytellers, concert by Texas Giants, pony rides, artisans and more. Visit www.augusta-chamber.org for more information.
Magnificent Views At Montelle Winery
Enjoy award-winning wines and the magnificent view of the Missouri River Valley at Montelle Winery in Augusta.
Montelle Winery farms its vineyards with respect for the land and the environment. As a result, their wines are fresh, fragrant, focused, balanced, unique and offer superior quality. Experience the pleasures of pairing fine wine with gourmet food at the winery’s Klondike Cafè.
The winery, open year round, is located at 201 Montelle Dr. at Missouri Hwy 94. For more information, visit www.montelle.com or call 888-595-WINE.
Noboleis Vineyards Open Year Round
Spend a relaxing afternoon on a hilltop overlooking beautiful scenery in the heart of Missouri wine country at Noboleis Vineyards in Augusta.
Noboleis offers guests three ways to experience its distinctive wines: Wine flights, cellar tastings in the winery’s intimate Barrel Cellar, and free tours to see how 48,000 annual bottles of wine are produced from harvest to bottle (offered first weekend each month).
The 84-acre vineyard offers event spaces, live music, yoga and special events.
Noboleis Vineyards is open year-round and located at 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta, Missouri. For more information, visit www.noboleisvineyards.com or call 636-482-4500.