The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on March 19 launched its new Instrument Playground Online. The resource features videos, photos and activities that introduce audiences to the instruments of the orchestra and the musicians who play them.
The videos feature 10 St. Louis Symphony musicians — representing the four instrument families — being interviewed by local children, most of whom are musicians themselves.
“The new SLSO Instrument Playground Online is another way people can connect with the SLSO. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the instruments of the orchestra and connect with our musicians on a personal level,” said St. Louis Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Marie-Hélène.
The series was produced in collaboration with the symphony’s Creative Partner Tim Munro and Julie Ritchey, Founder and Artistic Director of Filament Theater. It is funded by a grant from the PNC Foundation through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.
“A thriving arts community bolsters our economy and provides personal value to all of us who live, work and play in Greater St. Louis,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “The SLSO’s Instrument Playground Online introduces orchestral music to new audiences and future musicians.”
The Instrument Playground Online is a digital extension of the orchestra’s popular Instrument Playground, a hands-on experience for children prior to each St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Family Concert. The videos are an entertaining and informative overview about 10 different instruments from the four instrument families: strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion.
The Instrument Playground Online can be found at slso.org/en/edu/ipo. In addition to the interview videos, there also is a brief performance by each musician. The webpage will soon include additional resources for viewers, especially for teachers to use in the classroom.
About the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Celebrated as one of today’s most exciting and enduring orchestras, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is the second-oldest orchestra in the country, marking its 140th year with the 2019/2020 season and its first with Music Director Stéphane Denève. Widely considered one of the world’s finest orchestras, the SLSO maintains its commitment to artistic excellence, educational impact, and community connections—all in service to its mission of enriching lives through the power of music.