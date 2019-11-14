On Nov. 12 at sunset, Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Place, hosted a 20th birthday party with a special lighting of the Siteman sign across from Forest Park, to recognize the 1 million patients the center has treated since 1999.
A specially-designed "candle" was lit in the "I" of the sign. Before the candle was lit, Siteman Director Timothy Eberlein, M.D., called for a moment of silence to acknowledge cancer patients who are no longer with us, as well as those who have overcome the disease and those who are fighting it now. During the ceremony, cookies were handed out to patients inside the building.
The candle will remain until April 1, 2020.