It's Shark Week at the St. Louis Aquarium, and the venue has many exciting things in store, including a virtual Earth Day celebration and "Quaranstream" live stream events with Q&A via Facebook Live.
Virtual Earth Day
Celebrate an early Earth Day on Monday, April 20, with earthday365 as the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station features a virtual celebration with the Aquarium Foundation on YouTube and Facebook. The session focuses on plastic pollution and an activity and quiz will be available for home schoolers. Learn how to help the environment by using less plastic, monitoring your “eco-footprint,” and understanding how plastic can harm fish and all aquatic life.
Shark Week Activities
Tuesday, April 21 is Breakfast with the Sharks at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Watch the animal care team in action and see the Aquarium's sharks have their breakfast. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes view of the habitats and see underwater activity through the beautiful Shark Canyon windows.
Wednesday, April 22: Diving with Sharks at 9:30 a.m. — watch the Aquarium's dive team care for the sharks and see up close Go-Pro video on Facebook Live.
Thursday, April 23: The Shark Biofact Cart team will show off artifacts including shark teeth and jaws, a Megalodon tooth and other fascinating items on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, April 24: Join the "Quaranstream" live from the St. Louis Aquarium which features restful live videos of the Aquarium's various environments, including Shark Canyon, from 10 to 11 a.m.
How To Watch
Visit the Aquarium's Facebook page to take part in all of the live events and check out the Aquarium's YouTube channel for the videos.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/aquariumstl
YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb1NGgZ-5_Y
After each event, online guests will be directed to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's Facebook page and website at www.stlaquariumfoundation.org for information on a do-at-home activities.
Catch Up On Past Aquarium Events
Prior Facebook Live and YouTube events from the Aquarium have included:
- A virtual encounter with Coconut the sloth.
- Breakfast with the Aquarium's North American River Otters — Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
- A discussion with the Aquarium's dive team.
- Breakfast with the rays at the Aquarium's touch pools.
- Live chat with Tommy the Otter, the Aquarium's animated mascot.
- A visit with the Aquarium's vet tech.
- A breakfast with Nitro the Tortoise.
- Q & A with the Aquarium's water quality team.
- Breakfast with the Reptiles.
Learn more about the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station at www.stlouisaquarium.com.