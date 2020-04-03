Producing Artistic Director Tom Ridgely recently announced that Shakespeare in the Park has been postponed until Aug. 12 - Sept. 6 for its 20th season.
“For the past 20 years in St. Louis, the opening of Shakespeare in the Park has helped to mark the unofficial start of summer. This year it’s clear that the only way to care for our actors, crew, volunteers and community is to give as much time as possible for social distancing measures to take effect and hope to be one of the ways we all bring our summer 2020 to a much happier close,” he wrote in an email.
In the meantime, a new platform called “Shakespeare TV” is allowing viewers to enjoy The Bard’s plays from the safety of their own homes. Shakespeare TV is a live-streamed full schedule of new and original content for online and social media platforms. Programming includes:
• The Zoom Plays: a weekly series of 20- to 30-minute original plays written especially to be performed live over the videoconferencing app Zoom, created and performed by local playwrights, directors and actors.
• Green Show Mondays: an eclectic variety program featuring music, comedy and performance from Festival favorites.
• Shakespeare and Chill: a special selection of Shakespeare-inspired movies featuring live commentary from artists and scholars, co-curated by Cinema St. Louis.
Other upcoming Shakespeare In The Park Events include the 20th Anniversary Season Virtual Gala and SHAKE20, a region-wide collaboration involving artists and organizations from the St. Louis area.
For more details on upcoming events or how to connect via social media, visit www.sfstl.com.