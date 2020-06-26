St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Producing Artistic Director Tom Ridgely recently announced the postponement of "Much Ado About Nothing," its 20th Anniversary Shakespeare in the Park production, as well as “Shakespeare in the Streets: The Ville” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Bruce Longworth, has been rescheduled for the 2022 summer season, and “Shakespeare in the Streets: The Ville”, written by Mariah Richardson and directed by Thomasina Clarke, will take place in September 2021. Final dates will be announced at a later time.
The Festival is continuing to collect stories from current and past residents of the neighborhood and encourage anyone with a connection to submit via mail, email or phone. Details and questions are available at stlshakes.org/theville.
“A Late Summer Night’s Stroll”
In lieu of the original scheduled 20th-anniversary production of Shakespeare in the Park, the Festival is offering a new socially-distant walking experience in Forest Park.
"A Late Summer Night's Stroll," loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," will take guests on a 90-minute walk through some of the park's most iconic spots and hidden gems. The stroll will use music, dance and visual art to offer a new and surprising way of experiencing both the story and the park.
"A Late Summer Night's Stroll" runs evenings, Tuesday - Sunday, Aug. 12 to Sept. 6. Groups will be limited to 10 and under with scheduled start times to maintain social distance.
The walk is free, but registration is required and will open to the public on Monday, July 13. Suggested donations are $20 and post-walk picnics will be available at an additional charge.
More information will be available online at www.stlshakes.org/stroll.