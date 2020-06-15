The Missouri Historical Society's newest community tours initiative, See STL, will launch Monday, July 6, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See STL tours invite locals and tourists to see an entirely different side of St. Louis, hear new stories, and interact with St. Louis history in unexpected ways.
In order to follow social distancing and other public health safety guidelines, See STL will start with walking tours in groups of 10 or less, with masks and social distancing requirements in place. Walking tours are $20 per person or $15 for MHS members. Bus tours are on hold and will launch at a later date.
“See STL tours has been in the works for over a year,” said Amanda Clark, Community Tours Manager for the Missouri Historical Society. “As difficult as it was to put this project on hold, it was the responsible thing to do. My passion lies in discovering and sharing St. Louis history, I can’t wait to be able to get back out into the city and surrounding neighborhoods and share St. Louis’s story.”
In accordance with guidelines from the City of St. Louis Department of Health, MHS is implementing a number of safety procedures at all three of its locations — which will re-open on June 20 — as well as for its community tour programming. See STL tour-goers will be required to wear masks or protective face coverings and to maintain six-feet social distance during walking tours. Walking tours will be available in groups of 9 (plus the MHS tour guide) or less until further notice.
As an alternative to in-person tours, See STL’s interactive virtual tours, conducted via Zoom, are 90 minutes in length, and as many as 25 people can participate in a single tour. Interactive virtual tours are $15 per person or $10 for MHS members.
“Although postponing the launch of See STL tours was not what we hoped for, we were able to use our time sheltering in place to develop something really unique that was not originally planned,” said Clark. “See STL’s interactive virtual tours aren’t slideshow presentation style. You won’t be sitting idly in front of a screen. Not only can you ask questions, but there’s trivia, there’s discussion. So far I haven’t seen anyone else offering this sort of interactive online tour experience.”
In addition to regularly scheduled offerings, new tours will be continuously added to the lineup, plus limited-edition tours will tie to special exhibits on display at the Missouri History Museum.
Explore tour offerings and dates at mohistory.org/learn/see-stl.
Tour topics include:
- Whole Lotta (STL) History
- Made in the STL
- St. Louis History and Architecture 101
- Best of the Worst
- Central West End
- Forest Park
- Old North and St. Louis Place
- Soulard and Lasalle Park
- Beyond the Ballot: Central West End (Coming Soon)
- Beyond the Ballot: Downtown (Coming Soon)
- Beyond the Ballot: Forest Park
Private tours are available. Contact Amanda Clark at aclark@mohistory.org for details.