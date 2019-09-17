Community School allows children to flourish in an environment of active, experiential learning. Seasoned faculty engage students age 3 through grade six with a challenging curriculum that integrates academics, the arts, physical education and interpersonal skills, all on a beautiful 18-acre campus. As a testament to their academic preparation, Community students’ test scores are among the highest in the nation.
Forsyth School is a leading independent, co-educational elementary school for children age 3 through grade 6. Located next door to Washington University and across the street from Forest Park in the Wydown-Forsyth Historic District, Forsyth provides an unforgettable experience on a one-of-a-kind campus. The challenging and engaging curriculum fosters independence and prepares students to thrive in secondary school and beyond. Attend the Fall Open House: A Taste of Forsyth on Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
A nationally-recognized leader in independent education, MICDS (Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School) is a college-prep, co-ed school for students from Junior Kindergarten (age 4) through 12th grade. At MICDS, the mission is to prepare students for higher education and a life of purpose and service as engaged citizens in the ever-changing world. When a child attends MICDS, they will explore their passions and pursue academic excellence in state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, athletic facilities, theaters and art studios throughout the 100-acre campus. Join the Open House on Oct. 19 at 9:30 am to learn more about the ways a child will embark on a life of discovery. Visit www.micds.org/open-house to RSVP today.
Inside the red doors, New City students (age 3 - grade 6) engage in hands-on, experiential learning, develop lasting friendships within a diverse group of peers, play hard and dream big. A New City education is rigorous and joyful in equal measure — one which allows graduates to carry a deep love of learning into middle and high school at the most reputable secondary schools in St. Louis. Students who have never seen New City School should plan a visit. New City School promises to be unlike anywhere else.
St. Joseph’s Academy is a private, Catholic high school for girls, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The school’s mission is to provide quality Catholic education in an environment that challenges students to grow in faith, knowledge and respect for self and others. On Nov. 3, St. Joseph’s Academy invites prospective families to tour campus, including their state-of-the-art College Advising and Resource Center and Cup of Joe, meet administration, faculty and current students, and share exciting school updates. The school will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Please visit www.sja1840.org or call 314-394-4321 for more information.
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of the students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. St. Mary’s understands how young men learn. The student-centered curriculum helps young men succeed by taking advantage of brain-compatible learning. Academics are only one piece of the educational experience students receive. Students are encouraged to explore their minds and grow not only intellectually but also emotionally, physically and spiritually. Please visit www.stmaryshs.com to learn more about St. Mary’s High School.
Whitfield is a close-knit and diverse community for grades 6-12 where each student’s strengths are known, cultivated and celebrated. The talented faculty capture students’ imaginations and energize them to identify and pursue their passions. Whitfield’s college preparatory program is rooted in character education. The Habits of Mind and Heart curriculum provides a common language for character education and encourages critical reflection for academic and personal growth. Whitfield’s college counseling program inspires students to reach for their top choice schools in a low-stress way. In the last five years, seniors have earned over $12.6 million in merit scholarships for their first year of college.
OPEN HOUSE OVERVIEW
- October 13 Whitfield School 1 p.m.
- October 19 MICDS 9:30 a.m.
- October 26 Forsyth School 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- November 2 Community School
- November 3 St. Joseph’s Academy Noon-4 p.m. & St. Mary’s High School Noon-4 p.m.
- November 9 New City School 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m.