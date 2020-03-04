Schlafly Beer has been nominated by USA Today as one the 10 Best Brewpubs in America for Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street. The Schlafly Tap Room is the only Missouri brewpub nominee and sits among 19 of the best breweries across the United States.
St. Louisans can help vote in the online poll to support Schlafly’s hometown brewery. Readers can vote once per day at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-brewpub until Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. The winner will be announced on Friday, March 27.
“With our two brewpubs, and a third on the way with Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, it’s an honor to be recognized by USA Today as one of the top 20 brewpubs in America,” said Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna. “We take great pride in providing the highest quality beer, atmosphere and service to our guests.”
About Schlafly Beer
Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’s original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. As a part of a commitment to sustainability and our communities, Schlafly’s works with local suppliers and neighborhood partners.
Schlafly Beer operates two brewpubs in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Schlafly Tap Room opened in 1991 and offers around 70 beer styles per year and an extensive menu of beer-inspired dishes. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, was built in 2003 and serves as Schlafly’s primary production facility.
Both brewpubs host community events throughout the year, such as the Art Outside and Full Moon Festival at Schlafly Bottleworks and the upcoming Stout & Oyster Festival at the Schlafly Tap Room on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. Schlafly Beer recently announced Schlafly Bankside, a third location that will open in St. Charles this spring.
Schlafly’s offers free tours of the Tap Room every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information and a full listing of beers, visit Schlafly.com.