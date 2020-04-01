Savor Saint Louis walking food tours are set to return this summer, after a delay due to coronavirus. Sample the St. Louis food scene with three unique tours providing locals and tourists alike with a mix of food and facts about area restaurants and the region’s history.
The three-hour guided tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays take patrons through the Central West End, Delmar Loop or Downtown St. Louis. Tour guides are seasoned foodies and local history buffs who will share facts about St. Louis architecture and the food scene as they guide the group through the area.
“We like to think of ourselves as ambassadors to St. Louis,” said Jennifer Schmid, co-owner of Savor Saint Louis Food Tours. “Savor Saint Louis Food Tours is much more than a business to us. It’s our way of showing off and highlighting parts of St. Louis, its food, and the rich history that we love.”
Guests can expect tastings from a changing panel of five restaurants. Some of the possibilities include: Dressel’s Public House; Bar Italia; The Cup; Salt & Smoke; Seoul Taco; and Al-Tarboush Deli.
Prices and times for the food tours are $58 for adults and $40 for children age 12 and under with tour times from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If children are not eating, they may attend the tour for free.
Tours can accommodate up to 15 people and take place rain or shine. Gift certificates and private tours are also available. Accomodations can be made for disabilities.
Thursday tours will be added from June through August. Tours conclude in December, so get your tickets while they last at savorsaintlouis.com, or call 314-669-1326 for more information.
About Savor Saint Louis Food Tours
Savor Saint Louis was founded in 2012 by the Smith family, owners and operators of one of Saint Louis’ most-beloved corner taverns and restaurants, The Royale Food & Spirits, now in its tenth year of operation.
Chief Tasting Officer Susie Smith, a former flight attendant, once served as a docent at the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio in Chicago and the Chatillon-DeMenil House in Saint Louis.
Jennifer (Smith) Schmid, also chief tasting officer, works in the advertising industry and is a full-time mother when she is not out finding the newest culinary hotspots.
Steven Smith, chief tasting consultant, was raised and educated in St. Louis. During college, he gave custom tours of St. Louis to visiting dignitaries and eventually started his own underground tour business. He now runs a bar and restaurant in South St. Louis.
Chief Tasting Financial Officer Patrick Smith, the patriarch of the Smith family, plays the critical role of accountant in the food tour operation, providing sound financial advice and always making sure staff and partners are paid on time.
In 2019, Savor Saint Louis Food Tours hosted more than 1,147 guests from across the globe including New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Canada, South Africa and across the U.S.