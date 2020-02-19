Youth-centered arts organization UrbArts recently named Sarah Abbas, a 16-year-old junior at Marquette High School, as 2020 St. Louis Youth Poet Laureate.
Abbas will serve as the city’s fourth Youth Poet Laureate. As the lead ambassador of youth poetry in St. Louis for the entire year, Abbas will conduct numerous local performances, host open mic events, and compete for the Midwest regional Youth Poet Laureate in November.
A Pakistani American, Abbas addresses a number of social and cultural issues in her poetry, including the treatment of Muslims in the U.S.
“Her work is urgent, powerful and necessary,” said UrbArts Founder MK Stallings. “Coupled with her story and passion, she edged out her peers for this distinction. I look forward to seeing what she does with the laureateship this year.”
Abbas currently holds a 4.2 GPA alongside holding the positions of captain of her school’s poetry team, co-editor-in-chief of yearbook, and captain of interpretation events.
She was born in Toronto, Canada then later moved to England before finally settling in America. Both of her parents were born in Pakistan.
In her written and visual art, Abbas explores the essence of displacement in society. As the Youth Poet Laureate, Abbas said she intends to speak on behalf of the silenced in and around her community.
“Becoming laureate was something I had been thinking about for over a year, so being able to win was relieving to say the least,” Abbas said. “The most exciting part of the laureateship is all the people I will be able to meet and all the perspectives I will be able to change. Being given this opportunity means I have the platform to heal and impact lives through spoken word. There’s nothing more I could really ask for.”
Started in 2016, the St. Louis Youth Poet Laureate program is a joint effort of Urban Word NYC and UrbArts. The program aims to identify young writers and leaders who are committed to civic and community engagement, poetry and performance, human relations, diversity, and education across St. Louis. Previous St. Louis Youth Poets Laureate include Bisa Adero, Zach Lesmeister, and Camryn Howe.
As part of the announcement, UrbArts also bestowed awards for Youth Poetry Ambassador to Antigone Chambers Reed, Lara Wulff, and Darius Jackson. Wulff and Jackson attend Central Visual and Performing Arts and Chambers-Reed is homeschooled.
Funding for this program is provided by Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
About UrbArts:
Urban Artist Alliance for Child Development, Inc (UrbArts) is a youth-centered, arts-based nonprofit organization based in north St. Louis. Its mission is to create platforms and platform creatives for youth and community development. In addition to administering the St. Louis Youth Poet Laureate program, it offers the award-winning Youth Poetry Slam program through which a team of St. Louis youth poets won the 2019 Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam. Other UrbArts programs include its art exhibition series and open mic poetry in its Old North Gallery, a collaboration with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and High Low Literary Café, and the Brick City Poetry Festival scheduled for October 2020. Find more information online at UrbArts.org.