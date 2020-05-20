The Saint Louis Zoo recently announced Saturday, June 13 as its reopening date for the public. In an ongoing effort to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and to keep guests and animals safe, the Zoo has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures.
To better ensure social distancing, the Zoo will limit attendance and require timed, free reservations in order to enter the Zoo. The Zoo will be open seven days a week and guests can make reservations at stlzoo.org beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The Zoo also will provide a phone number for those unable to access the Zoo’s website.
At the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, it is mandatory for Zoo staff to wear masks/face coverings and the Zoo will require all guests over the age of 9 to wear masks/face coverings while visiting. Guests with preexisting health conditions unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt. Guests are allowed to remove or lower their masks/face coverings when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking.
More safety measures may be put in place. Visit stlzoo.org or the Zoo's Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.