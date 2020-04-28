#BringTheStlZooToYou continues with the addition of more live webcams from the Saint Louis Zoo thanks to Mid America Chevy Dealers.
Patrons who miss the zoo can now visit with polar bear, grizzly bears, seals and sea lions, and gorillas on a rotating webcam. Look for a different 24-hour stream starting at 9 a.m. every day. The penguin cam continues to stream 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Penguin & Puffin Coast.
Visit stlzoo.org/livewebcams. for access.
Current schedule:
- Tuesday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge
- Wednesday: Gorillas at Jungle of the Apes
- Thursday: California sea lions and harbor seals at Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound
- Friday: Polar bear at McDonnell Polar Bear Point
- Saturday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge
- Daily: Penguins at Penguin & Puffin coast (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Follow #BringTheStlZooToYou on the Zoo’s social media channels — @stlzoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — and the zoo website for stories, photos, videos and educational activities as much as possible while the Zoo is closed to the public.