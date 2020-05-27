The Saint Louis Science Center recently announced its plan to reopen to the public on Saturday, June 20. Leadership has developed a number of safety measures and operating guidelines in order to keep visitors and staff safe during the global pandemic.
More detailed information on the policies and protocols for the Science Center’s reopening will be shared closer to the opening date, but a few of the heightened measures of health safety include:
- Occupancy will be limited to the requirements for “larger locations” in the State of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.
- All guests will be required to have a timed ticket reservation. Guests are encouraged to make online reservations through the website (slsc.org) or by phone; limited onsite reservations will be subject to availability.
- Days and hours of operation will be reduced initially to facilitate a smooth and safe transition.
- At the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, masks will be required for guests ages 9 and above, as well as all Science Center team members and vendors/contractors. Exceptions apply for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons.
- To maintain social distancing, the Science Center will establish specific one-way walking paths and queuing lines.