The Saint Louis Chess Club, 4657 Maryland Avenue, and the World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Avenue, have reopened as of Monday, June 22.
In accordance with the City of Saint Louis Health Commissioner's Order No. 10, several new safety precautions are now in place:
- Mandatory masks and wellness checks for staff, vendors, members and visitors
- Complimentary hand sanitizing stations and promoting frequent hand washing
- Frequent disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and routine cleaning
- Signage requesting staff, vendors and guests to maintain social distancing guidelines
- Limiting the number of staff, vendors, members and visitors allowed in each building
- Quarantine mail and deliveries
- Installed additional protective barriers at World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club
- Using contactless payment options and offering curbside pickup and shipping online at Q Boutique
All guests are required to follow these guidelines:
- Proceed to the front desk for a wellness check and brief questionnaire
- Stay home if you have a fever, cough, or not feeling well
- Advise if you have been in a large crowd of 10 people or more
- Report any travel outside of the United States within the past two weeks
- Require everyone to wear protective masks (available at front desk)
- Recommending all guests to wear gloves (available at front desk)
- Maintain social distancing of at least six feet
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds during restroom visits
- Follow requested safety protocols
- No food or drink allowed inside the building
- Limit the amount of personal belongings that are brought inside
Learn more about the Saint Louis Chess Campus' safety precautions and plan your trip here.