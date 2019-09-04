The Saint Louis Art Fair is a free, not-for profit three-day event in the heart of downtown Clayton, flanked by Brentwood, Maryland, Bemiston and Carondelet.
Hours for this year’s fair are: Friday, Sept., 6, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The festival features local and regional artists, performances, workshops and food and drink.
For children, the Creative Castle offers hands-on experiences where kids will create unique pieces and projects through workshops.
Free parking is offered for all Art Fair patrons at the Centene Parking Garage, 7700 Forsyth Blvd. or at surface lots at Topton and Maryland. Street meter parking is also free.
Visit www.saintlouisartfair.com for more information.