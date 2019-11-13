Sachs, Leroy, Oct. 30, 1917 - Oct.3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Sachs; dear father of Richard Sachs (Sheila), Don Sachs (Suzanne Simard) and the late Susan Ellen Sachs; dear grandfather of four and great-grandfather of four and dear friend. Graveside services on Oct. 7, 2019 were handled by Berger Memorial Service.
Leroy celebrated his 100th and 101st birthdays at the Brentmoor. He was a longtime resident of Brentwood. He graduated from Soldan High School and Washington University. He was a mathematics teacher at Clayton High School, Cahokia High School in Illinois and University College at Washington University.
He was active in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. He was a Sea Scout and an Eagle Scout. Leroy served as a meteorologist with the Army Air Corps during WWII in Northern Ireland. He volunteered as a tax preparer with the St. Louis County Older Resident Program and as a ClaimAid answering senior medical insurance questions. He also volunteered at the USO at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Leroy loved helping solve real world puzzles for anyone he met.