Urban redeveloper Universatile Development will begin work late 2019 on Lafayette Reserve, a development of fee-simple, single-family homes along Hickory Street in St. Louis City’s Lafayette Square neighborhood. Lafayette Square has seen steady development of high-end new homes, The project’s 14 homes spanning an entire block is the largest such undertaking in many years.
Universatile, which has a resume of infill redevelopment reaching back 15 years, is joining forces with Rubicon, Inc., as the project’s general contractor. Architect Barry Nelson, best known for luxury residential projects in Clayton, has created five different models with open floor plans, gathering-place kitchens and sumptuous bathrooms. At the same time, he patterned the facades after six nearby Victorian buildings. The result is efficient, contemporary homes that blend into the historic neighborhood.
First-floor master suites, roof decks and walk-out lower levels are just some of the options. All the homes will have detached, 2-car garages and fenced backyards or gardens. Models range in size from about 2,100sf to almost 2,500sf, and prices will range from about $500,000 to well over $700,000.
“Lafayette Square has been booming in recent years, and there’s no question that the historic architecture is what gives the neighborhood its unique appeal, but not everyone wants to live in a 130-year old house” said Jeff Winzerling, Universatile’s President. “At Lafayette Reserve, you can be surrounded by all these beautiful old buildings and just a short walk from the Park, restaurants and services, even a highly-rated charter school, while living in a home built using today’s technology for today’s lifestyles.”
Lafayette Reserve will be the first project within North Lafayette Square, the master-planned development of more than 12 acres along Chouteau and Jefferson in the northwest corner of Lafayette Square by master developer Chouteau Avenue Partners. All-new sidewalks, street trees and pedestrian lighting are being installed along with extensive utility relocations and upgrades.
Bill Odell, one of the partners in Chouteau Avenue Partners remarked “What Jeff and his team have put together for Lafayette Reserve will be the perfect bridge between the historic neighborhood and the higher-density, mixed-use district we’re creating along Chouteau.”
The development team also includes civil engineer Poehlman & Prost, and Choteau Avenue Partners’ Bill Odell. Sales are being handled directly by the developer, which can be reached through www.lafayettereserve.com.
For more information, contact Jeff Winzerling at 314-534-9600.