Are red-light cameras, absent from St. Louis intersections for almost five years, making a comeback?
Mayor Lyda Krewson is exploring the possibility, believing they would make the streets safer. Fatal car crashes increased by 46% after the cameras went out of service, and pedestrian deaths rose from 26 to 40. Krewson added that anyone who drives around the city has seen drivers flouting the law.
I certainly have. It’s gone from the the last few cars slipping through the intersection after the light changes to brazen disregard of red signals.
The cameras were removed in 2015 because of a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court. The photos taken by the cameras showed only the car, not the driver. The owner of the vehicle was presumed to be at the wheel unless he could prove otherwise. The judges said this was unconstitutional.
Krewson’s staff is confident of finding a company that makes a camera system capable of photographing the driver. California uses such a system, and so does Britain. In fact, I have a friend in London who received a ticket in the mail and indignantly proclaimed her innocence. The police promptly produced a sharply-focused close-up of her at the wheel. Was she ever embarrassed.
But St. Louis still has the problem of being a blue city in a red state. One Republican member of the House of Representatives opposes the cameras as a way of “doing taxation through citation.” But we’re not talking about a small town setting up a speed trap, city officials counter. St. Louis is seeking a fair and effective way of enforcing the laws on its books.
Admittedly, many members of the public complained about red-light cameras when they were operating, and rejoiced when they were removed. It was interesting, though, that few complainers asserted that they were innocent. Their main gripe seemed to be that the system that nailed them was too inhumanly efficient. They wanted only real, live cops to give tickets. That may have been because they thought they could sweet-talk the cop into letting them go. Or they thought that the crime rate being as high as it is, cops were too busy to hang around at intersections, leaving them to blow through red lights with impunity.
One critic who opposes bringing back the cameras maintains that it would increase rather than decrease accidents, because law-abiding drivers would slow down — and get rear-ended by drivers trying to jump the light. Another critic says that the cameras simply wouldn’t work as a deterrent; drivers would continue to run lights.
Follow these arguments, and the next step is to say we might as well take laws against running lights off the books. I can’t wait for someone to apply this logic to other crimes: “Look, people have been killing each other since Cain slew Abel, so we might as well decriminalize murder.”
Some would say there’s no comparison; running a red light is not a “real” crime. The victims wouldn’t agree. Whether you get murdered or hit by a car speeding through a red signal, you’re just as dead. The victims would speak up for a deterrent that would have saved their lives, if they could.
Still, people are going to persist in thinking that running lights isn’t so bad, because many of us have done it, and all of us have been tempted. If pressed, we would say we were in a hurry. Being in a hurry is America’s all-purpose excuse.
A better excuse, I think, would be that the car made us do it. A car is a wonderful machine. It could get you from the riverfront to Forest Park in a matter of minutes — if only there weren’t all those other people in their cars clogging up the roads. Who says we have to stop and wait for them to go just because it’s their turn?
A foot on the gas pedal can cause such thoughts to rise to the brain, and it’s hard to resist acting on them. The American Automobile Association recently reported that 85% of drivers said that running red lights is dangerous, but 33% admitted doing it anyway.
If the initiative to bring back red light cameras goes anywhere, it will meet with opposition. But I think city officials can win out if they make the right pitch. In the last five years, surveillance cameras have sprouted in all sorts of places, and the public seems to accept them if they are presented as a crime prevention and public safety measure.
In Britain, where CCTV is omnipresent, officials understand this and present persuasive research, like a finding that adding a thousand new traffic cameras to the roads translates into over a thousand accidents prevented and almost 200 lives saved annually. It’s hard to argue with stats like that.