At nearly 2,500 miles long, the Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America. Known affectionately as “Old Man River” and “Father of Waters,” it touches many major U.S. cities including New Orleans, Memphis, Minneapolis and, of course, St. Louis.
The effects of the river on the development of St. Louis are vast. From early Mississippian societies to the establishment of fur-trading sites, the history of St. Louis is forever entwined with that of the Mississippi River.
To celebrate this connection, the Missouri History Museum, located at 5700 Lindell Blvd., recently opened a new exhibit. “Mighty Mississippi” walks visitors through the ancient and modern history of the river through four sections. Rather than beginning chronologically, curator David Lobbig begins the exhibit with “Lifeblood of the Heartland,” which showcases more recent examples of the Mississippi’s influence on society.
“In the first section, we’re dealing with more recent history and looking toward the future,” said Lobbig. “We’re talking about where we are today with concerns and issues that have and will continue to be part of our society; clean water and how we get it, when it floods and why, preserving biodiversity, river habitat, and how the river is used for navigation, commerce, transportation, industrial growth and agriculture.”
“Lifeblood of the Heartland” features plenty of unique artifacts — like a 20th century microscope used by a city chemist to test water quality, or a lead pipe that conveyed water to a Webster Groves home — as well as four interactive touch-screen monitors where guests can explore deeper topics and hear from experts.
According to museum Public Information Officer Madeline Reichmuth, the touch-screens are just one example of interactivity throughout the exhibit. Another feature, “River Voices,” allows guests to hear animals and sounds from different parts of the river. Later in the exhibit, a “choose your own adventure” dares visitors to embark on a steamboat journey. And there’s plenty of touchable items like beaver fur and architectural 3D models for children, those with low vision, or anyone seeking a little enrichment from their visit. To further the experience for blind and low-vision guests, audio descriptions are available at certain points of the exhibit.
“The goal of the exhibit is to reconnect people with the river,” said Reichmuth. “This spot is so special. We’re here because of the river.”
Overhead, a mobile made from plastics and trash pulled from the Mississippi by local artist Libby Reuter welcomes guests into the next part of the exhibit with a sobering cry for conservation.
Ancient Past To Modern Marvels
The second section of the exhibit throws visitors deep into the ancient civilizations that thrived in the river valley. “First People’s World” features over 200 Mississippian period artifacts from the Missouri Historical Society’s collection.
“This is our largest display of Mississippian items in three decades,” said Reichmuth. “It’s excited to bring them out.”
At the entrance to this part of the exhibit, a display case welcomes visitors to think critically about what they’re about to see. Behind the glass are several teardrop-shaped objects, known as “plummets,” which are suspected to be ancient methods of weighting down fishing nets.
“This case is about how archaeology is different from written history. We have to speculate because it’s not written down. We don’t know for sure because there’s nobody to ask anymore,” said Lobbig. “The plummets are here to tell us the truth about this section: how we’re making some assumptions.”
Highly evidenced in “First People’s World” is just how vital the Mississippi River was for the lives of early people. Centuries-old pottery and ceremonial vessels painted in the likeness — and tools made from parts — of water-dwelling fish, fowl and amphibians demonstrate the symbiosis between man, beast and river.
Artifacts bearing lore and images of a frightful “underwater spirit,” which early Mississippians believed would emerge from the depths and consume the sun, provide additional clues as to the great respect early Mississippians had for the river.
“Course of Empires,” the third section of the exhibit, continues through early colonization and fur trading on the river, including establishments of early settlements and the cooperation — and ultimately eviction — of the native people who dwelled there.
“Native Americans were initially seen as a great resource people who knew the land and water,” said Lobbig. “Then you see them as people who we want to get off the land so we can settle it. It was a preconceived notion that we would set them up to fail and takeover their land.”
Alongside solemn Native testimony, this section features examples of the blending of Native and colonial cultures, including clothing, tools and ornaments. A display of early currency shows the Mississippi River clearly printed on a $10 Bank of St. Louis note, shaping St. Louis’ silhouette as a river city.
The final section, “Avenue of Industry,” is all about steamboats and more recent methods of transportation. Visitors can steer a real steamboat wheel and look into a life-size control tower, the results of a four-year restoration effort.
“It came down from a 1995 long-term exhibit. Lots of people of a certain age remember it. This particular one was on display for 30 years,” said Lobbig. “We took it apart to get it out of the old building, but it wasn’t built to be put back together. That took months of work. Later we came back and conserved the parts that really needed it. There’s a time-lapse video on our Facebook page of it being assembled here.”
When leaving the exhibit, guests must once again walk through “Lifeblood of the Heartland.” But this repetition isn’t pure coincidence; according to Lobbig, it’s all part of a plan to raise awareness of the importance of the Mississippi in modern times.
“We wanted people to start and end with a presence of mind about the river. There’s so much (in the first section); you’re probably not going to look through all of it,” he said. “But when you come back through, you might look at things you missed the first time. After seeing this older history, you get to revisit it, and think about it through another state of mind.”
“Mighty Mississippi” will remain open through April 2021. Admission is free. The Missouri History Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Tuesdays. For more information, visit mohistory.org.