1764 Public House, 39 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End, closed for business following dinner service Sunday, Jan. 12.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of 1764 Public House, effective immediately,” Gamlin Restaurant Group Proprietor Derek Gamlin said. “At our core, we are a family business focused on hospitality, With three establishments, all of our resources were simply spread too thin.”
1764 Public House opened in October 2017 as a tribute to St. Louis’ history and its traditions, which are infused with New Orleans culture and style.
“We look forward to welcoming our valued guests at our other two establishments here in the Central West End: Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House,” Gamlin said.
1764 Public House gift cards can be redeemed at Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House. Employees will be given priority for current job openings at the restaurant group’s other establishments.