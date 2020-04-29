Pride St. Louis recently announced the postponement of St. Louis PrideFest 2020 to August 15-16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which celebrates the LGBT community, was originally slated to begin in late June.
The theme for PrideFest 2020 is “We Are Family.” This theme depicts the essence of solidarity and family that runs deep in St. Louis' LGBTQIA+ Community.
PrideFest 2020 will be on Saturday, August 15 from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sunday, August 16 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. with the Grand Pride Parade stepping off from Market at 8th street at noon on Sunday.
PrideFest 2020 will remain at Soldier’s Memorial, in downtown St. Louis.
The mission of Pride St. Louis is “to foster an understanding and tolerance of the LGBTQIA+ Community in the general population by raising awareness through educational programs and events leading up to the annual Pride Fest in St. Louis.” For more information about Pride St. Louis, visit www.pridestl.org or www.facebook.com/pridestlouis.