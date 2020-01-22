Teen journalist Gabe Fleisher of University City recently announced that he will host St. Louis Public Radio’s new podcast, “Wake Up To Politics.”
In each brief episode, Fleisher and a subject-matter expert will deconstruct the mechanics undergirding American politics, providing a foundation for listeners to better understand complicated issues like gerrymandering, right in time for the Iowa caucuses.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with St. Louis Public Radio to announce the launch of the ‘Wake Up To Politics’ podcast,” wrote Fleisher in a Jan. 14 tweet.
Fleisher, now 18, has had an interest in politics and history since he was a child. In third grade, he started his daily newsletter “Wake Up To Politics” and sent it to his mom. His following grew from there to reach 50,000 subscribers across the country and globe.
Notable subscribers include Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, and Jim VandeHei, founder of Politico. Over the years, he has interviewed notable political figures like Nancy Pelosi and Sandra Day O’Connor.
Fleisher rose to fame when he broke the story of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential bid. This story brought both Fleisher and his newsletter into the spotlight with features fromThe New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post and more.
The first episode of “Wake Up To Politics” will be released on Jan. 24, with new episodes released biweekly. Listen now to the trailer at stlpr.org/wakeup.