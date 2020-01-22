The Saint Louis Zoo will host job fairs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Feb. 7 in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance for those interested in part time work. In addition to spring, summer and fall employees, the zoo also is seeking applicants who have immediate availability this winter.
Energetic, responsible and service-oriented people are needed for part-time positions, including engineers and conductors for the Zooline Railroad, catering and food service personnel, groundskeepers, gardeners, retail and parking lot attendants, and more. Flexible weekday and weekend positions are available for ages 15 (work permit required at time of hire) and up.
The job fair will include information on employment, plus an opportunity for a screening interview. The Zoo offers free employee parking and positions start at $10.50 per hour.
Dress for the job fair is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test.
For more information, call 314-646-4816 or visit stlzoo.org/employment.