The Metro Transit Park-Ride lot at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center is closed as of Monday, May 25, to accommodate the construction of a new transit-oriented development (TOD) project in the adjacent Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. The project, called “Expo at Forest Park,” is expected to be completed in 2022 and will offer garage parking for Metro Transit commuters.
During construction, transit riders who normally park their vehicles at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center Park-Ride lot are encouraged to use the Park-Ride Lot at the Delmar Loop Transit Center, located about two miles west at 650 Rosedale Avenue.
A full list of available Park-Ride options on the Metro Transit system can be found at metrostlouis.org/park-and-ride.
Metro Transit and its parent organization Bi-State Development are working closely with a private developer, Tegethoff Development, on the Expo at Forest Park. The $90 million mixed retail and residential development will include 285 market-rate apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail.
Construction on the project is expected to get underway in the next few weeks. By adaptively reusing transit infrastructure and real estate at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center, this project will enhance this prime area of the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood while also improving the security, amenities and transit experience of Metro riders.
Since 2011, more than $9.2 billion in new development has been completed, is under construction or is reasonably committed within a half-mile radius of MetroLink stations.