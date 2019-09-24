Businesses across St. Louis participated in this year's Park(ing) Day, in which they transformed parking spaces into activity spaces including public parks, crafter's dens, art galleries and gardens.
Park(ing) Day is an effort between the City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office and several neighborhood organizations to draw attention to explore new ways to use public space. Park(ing) Day started in St. Louis in 2011 but originates in California in 2005. The effort has grown into a national movement on the third Friday of September. Over 100 cities now participate annually.
Pictured above is Kenneth Brando of HOK Architecture, playing mini-golf at the "Plants, Games and Chalk Zone" space at Maryland Plaza and Euclid.