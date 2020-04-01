All of us at Parc Provence are aware of how challenging life has become, especially when caring for an aging loved one with dementia or other forms of memory loss. We want you to know you don’t have to do it alone.
As an assisted-living and skilled-nursing memory care community in Creve Coeur, Parc Provence specializes in providing the best care through strong partnerships with our residents and their families. While the presence of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has changed the world dramatically, our commitment to the health and safety of our residents, employees, families, and community remains the same.
Parc Provence is adhering to every precaution outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are also adhering to guidelines from the St. Louis County Department of Health and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. As a result, the Parc Provence community is not open to visitors at this time. We are available, however, to answer your questions.
Parc Provence has been a leader in residential memory care for more than 15 years. The person-centered dementia care we practice has earned the highest credentials in our industry. And our team of professionals, many of whom are pioneers in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support our residents with compassion and medical expertise.
If you are currently considering a memory care community for a loved one, we are here to answer your questions. We know how important it is to find the right kind of support, especially during difficult times. No two residential communities are alike. As you evaluate the options, keep in mind the importance of evidence-based health care, safety, comfort and environment, and availability of support for family and other loved ones.
“Families of seniors in need of memory care are looking for education, support, and compassionate care,” Kathy Aragon, Parc Provence administrator, says. “Because we are specialists in dementia care, we’re confident we can meet the needs of your loved one in our residential community.”
“And because the needs of our residents differ from person to person, Parc Provence offers support and care in myriad ways,” Aragon notes.
“We practice personalized memory care, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach,” Aragon says. And because Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases are progressive, causing symptoms to change, treatment strategies must be flexible enough to adapt. “Parc Provence offers a continuum of care,” Aragon adds, “ that includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. No matter the level of care required, we are able to serve our residents’ needs.”
When a new resident joins the Parc Provence community, a team of specialists undertakes a thorough assessment, the results of which form the basis of a personalized program of care. The goal is to honor each resident’s current abilities and preserve dignity, offer social interaction and time for personal reflection, and provide each resident and family a comfortable, beautiful and safe place to meet and interact. Each care plan also is designed to adapt to changes in health and symptoms.
Aragon says: “We want every resident to live a life of meaning.” A robust and adaptive program of activities and therapies allows residents to pursue hobbies, practice life skills, and enjoy social interactions and family gatherings. “We believe the happiest lives include work, leisure, self-care, and social relationships. Integrity comes when life feels whole, true, and satisfying.”
Parc Provence staff members have completed extensive training in all aspects of dementia and Alzheimer’s care. Medical Director Dr. David Carr and Associate Medical Director Dr. Lenise Cummings-Vaughn are leading specialists in Alzheimer’s disease and geriatric medicine at Washington University School of Medicine. They offer residents the latest advances in memory care, ensuring that all receive the best care available.
“The expertise Drs. Carr and Cummings-Vaughn bring to Parc Provence influences everything we do, from providing appropriate daily activities for residents to monitoring their nutritional needs,” Aragon says. “It is important for adults with memory issues to keep their minds and bodies active. Research shows that socialization and engagement improve brain health. We offer the kind of therapies, activities, and onsite medical care that make an effective difference in the lives of people with dementia.”
Parc Provence is an obvious choice for those looking for the best possible care. “Our residents and their families always come first,” Aragon notes. “We promise to give the best of ourselves to the remarkable people we serve.”
To learn more about Parc Provence or get answers to questions you have about dementia care, call 314-542-2500 or visit ParcProvence.com. The website provides a photo gallery and virtual tours that offer you a look at our beautiful and comfortable community. We encourage you to take some time to find out why Parc Provence has been “Leading the Way in Memory Care” for years.
