General Director Andrew Jorgensen recently announced that Opera Theatre St. Louis' 2020 Festival Season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jorgensen said that, while he originally hoped that the season might continue, it has become clear that it is no longer possible to present the festival and keep viewers, artists and staff safe.
"This is difficult news to share," wrote Jorgensen in en email. "Thanks to the unwavering support of our Board of Directors, we have made the commitment to honor 50% of the expected income for each of the 380 seasonal members — and will retain 100% of our year-round staff."
Jorgensen added that ticket-holders will be contacted with more information regarding refunds or the option to donate ticket sales. Members of the Board of Directors have committed $500,000 to match the dollar value of every ticket donation made before June 30, 2020. Jorgensen himself is taking a voluntary 50% pay cut.
Jorgensen said the company is already working hard on the 2021 Festival Season, which will be announced by early fall.