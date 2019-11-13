=On Nov. 11, City Manager Gregory Rose updated The City Council of University City on Novus Development’s proposed Olive/Interstate 170 project. Rose reported that Novus was still in the process of securing funding for land acquisition and construction for the project.
Rose said that once Novus has secured funding, though he does not know when that will be, the council would approve setting up an office to assist home and business owners in the development area in seeking relocation assistance. Rose has said that the city will work with those who wish to remain in University City.
Under state statute, Novus is required to set up an office to assist residents. The council has decided to set up an office as well.
Novus proposed a $190 million project to redevelop about 50 acres between I-170 and Woodson/McKnight along Olive Boulevard. Novus is proposing a mix of new homes, offices and retail to be anchored by a Costco. In mid-2018, the city approved tax increment financing for the project.
Strategic Plan
In other business, the council heard from Stephen Ibendahl, a principal of the i5 Group. The city hired the i5 Group in October to assist in developing an economic development strategic plan for the city.
Ibendahl said work on the plan will begin in early 2020 after a 12-15 person steering committee is selected. He said the committee should be formed by the end of the year. He suggested the committee be comprised of nine members from the city’s retail sales tax committee, with other members selected by the city council.
He said once the committee begins work, it will take approximately nine months for a strategic plan to be completed and ready to present to the council sometime in late summer or early fall.