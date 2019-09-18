Despite a lack of solid details, city officials annouced Tuesday, Sept. 10 that a plan to curb gun violence in St. Louis is coming soon.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson met with Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for an “open discussion” on violent crime in the city. The meeting was closed to the public but a small press conference was held afterward.
“This meeting today was simply about violent crime. What are we going to do about it?” said Parson during the conference. “It was bringing every agency together to sit at the same table, so you can look each other in the eye and say, ‘what commitment are you going to make for violent crime in St. Louis?’”
Page described the meeting as a “frank, open and positive conversation” focusing on finding solutions to a problem which disproportionately affects lower-income people of color.
However, absent from the meeting were St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, both African-Americans, who each confirmed they were not invited.
When asked for an explanation, Krewson said that “law enforcement is a complex business” and that she has been working personally with Gardner to find solutions.
Krewson’s address to the press included a plea for citizens to continue contributing tips to Crimestoppers regarding the shooting deaths of several children in St. Louis this summer. The $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Kayden Johnson, Jurnee Thompson, Eddie Hill and Kennedi Powell was set to expire on Sept. 10, but has since been extended indefinitely.
Krewson asked that citizens and officials remain sympathetic to police officers as they tackle the ongoing problem of gun violence in St. Louis.
“We ask them to be everywhere. We ask them to handle society’s most difficult problems,” she said. “We ask them to patrol, prevent and solve crimes. We ask them to be psychiatrists. We ask them to be therapists. It’s up to all of us to support our officers who are doing a tough job that most of us could not do every day.”
Both Page and Parson announced that the group will likely speak to the press again soon in order to unveil a plan.
The summit came shortly after a well-attended town hall meeting on Aug. 28 at Harris-Stowe University to address the recent rash of gun violence in St. Louis. Organizer U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO 1st District) used the town hall to promote his new Local Public Health and Safety Protection Act, which would allow St. Louis city to enforce stricter gun laws than those at the state level.
He also spoke about two other bills — HR 1112 and HR 8 — which would support tougher background checks for gun purchases and transfers. Clay encouraged attendees to write letters to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requesting they advocate for a special session to address gun violence
in America.
Prompted by a reporter, Parson said he did not believe such a state special session would happen regarding gun violence. He also refused to commit to any stance on changing gun legislation.
“Any time gun laws in this state change we will have to go through the legislative branch,” said Parson. “That legislative body represents the close to six million people of the state and all should have a say in gun laws.
“I am going to protect the rights of the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens of this state,” he added. “That’s what I believe the Constitution says. Until they do it, I’m not going to make a commitment on whether I support it or not.”