The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is offering a new summer program directed by and featuring Broadway professionals.
Next Stop Broadway will be held Aug. 3 to 7, and is designed for theatre-loving students of all skill levels ages 10 to 18. Early registration is now open.
The foundation is providing 20 scholarships, with Application accepted through April 5. Visit FoxPACF.org for more information.
Registrations and payment are processed through www.metrotix.com or by calling Metrotix at 314-534-1111.
Next Stop Broadway consists of classes, workshops and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows. Participants will be taught songs and choreography from two hit shows from the “Golden Age of Broadway.”
Students will create presentations based on shows in the 2020-21 Fabulous Fox Theatre season and other hit musicals. In addition to dance and vocal training, Next Stop Broadway includes an “edu-tainment” segment, with film clips highlighting Broadway shows. The week culminates with a performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon followed by a cast party.
Next Stop Broadway is directed by St. Louis native and seasoned Broadway professional Tony Parise. Parise has directed the Next Stop Broadway program at Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina.