Clayton-based Barry-Wehmiller Companies will serve as the anchor tenant for a planned 13-story office tower across from Shaw Park.
The Clayton Board of Aldermen on July 23 delayed selling a city-owned parking lot on the northeast corner of Forsyth and Brentwood to U.S. Capital Development. The sale price is $2,625,000.
The board learned at that meeting that Barry-Wehmiller intends to become the anchor tenant of the project and will lease 50,000 square feet on two floors of the future building.
Teddy Chapman, managing director of the Barry-Wehmiller Real Estate Group, said Wehmiller has about 340 employees in Clayton out of four separate buildings, including its headquarters at the southeast corner of Forsyth and Brentwood.
“Over the last five years, our growth has exceeded our expectations,” said Chapman.
He said Wehmiller and U.S. Capital (formerly Komen Development) have been in talks for about 18 months regarding the possible lease arrangement. Chapman said the company wanted to expand to a Clayton location, somewhere close to the existing Wehmiller headquarters and to Chapman Plaza at Shaw Park.
Several years ago Chapman’s father, Bob Chapman, donated money to the city for the creation and maintenance of Chapman Plaza at Shaw Park. The plaza is at the southwest corner of the Forsyth/Brentwood intersection and, with its fountain and stream, serves as a public gathering space.
U.S. Capital is proposing to build a seven story office building on top of a six story parking garage. The plan includes ground floor retail space, including an entertainment venue. Both U.S. Capital and city officials have said that the project, if completed, will serve as the catalyst for the development of the rest of the block along Forsyth extending to Meramec.
Barry-Wehmiller Companies is a $3 billion global supplier of manufacturing technology and solutions serving a diverse platform of industries — packaging, paper converting, sheeting, corrugating, engineering and IT consulting.