St. Louis County Library opened the new Mid-County Branch on Sept. 4.
The Mid-County Branch, located at 7821 Maryland Ave. in downtown Clayton, replaces the library building which operated at the site since 1977.
The new branch is 15% larger than the former branch — about 18,860 square feet in size. The building’s exterior is accented with teal glazed brick and is surrounded by ample green space. Visitors to the new branch will enter through a large plaza on the west side of the building.
Inside, patrons will find comfortable seating, abundant natural light and views of the bustling city center. The new branch features private study rooms, an interactive children’s area funded by the William T. Kemper Foundation, a teen space, a computer lab and secure underground parking. The new Mid-County Branch will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
The library includes a computer lab, where patrons can take free classes on a variety of technology related topics. Other highlights include an updated community meeting room, a business center with fax, copy and scanning machines; a commons area with tables, a laptop bar and vending machines; a quiet reading area; and two private study rooms.
The new Mid-County Branch was designed by Christner Architects. The budget was $8.5 million and was funded by proceeds from a 2012 tax initiative.
The project was part of the Your Library Renewed campaign, a multi-year, a $120 million effort to renovate or replace 19 branches within the library district.