The Saint Louis Zoo will celebrate the profession of zookeeping during National Zookeeper Week, July 19 - 25. Follow the Zoo on stlzoo.org/blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week for features on Saint Louis Zoo keepers and their dedication to caring for animals.
“The Zoo is happy to honor this amazing group of animal specialists,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo. “Our keepers devote their lives to taking care of very special animals on a daily basis, to conserving species for the future and to educating the public about the need to preserve animals and their habitats.”
The Saint Louis Zoo has more than 100 keepers on staff and most of them hold bachelor’s degrees or higher in biology, zoology or a related field. Their duties include: providing species-appropriate diets and enrichment for all of the Zoo’s animals; keeping records; cleaning habitats; monitoring animal health; conducting scientific research; educating the public; training animals using positive reinforcement; and much more.
Created by the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), National Zookeeper Week is celebrated each year in July. During the week, zoos nationwide honor animal care professionals and the work they do in animal care, conservation and education. The St. Louis Chapter of AAZK was established in 2003 and includes Saint Louis Zoo keepers, staff and volunteers, animal care professionals from organizations throughout the St. Louis region, and others who are dedicated to professional animal care and conservation.