The Muny is seeking photo submissions from the public featuring St. Louis’ historic Gaslight Square to accompany their upcoming production of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” Broadway’s longest-running musical revue.
Ideal photos include, but are not limited to: people enjoying Gaslight Square; taverns; cabaret action shots; performers; restaurants; sidewalk cafes; antique shops; nightlife; and streetscapes.
Set in Gaslight Square, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” features over 35 generation-defining favorites from the 1950s and 1960s. Submitted photos will possibly be used as part of show promotional and a pre-show element and could be featured in the production.
Submit photos online at muny.org/smokeyjoescafe/photo-submission, or in-person or by mail to: The Muny, #1 Theatre Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63112.
The last day to submit photos is Wednesday, April 1.
About The Muny
The Muny’s mission is to enrich lives by producing musical theatre, accessible to all in Forest Park. As the nation’s largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatergoers over its nine-week season. This year is The Muny’s 102nd season.
For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org