Tonight's installment of Muny Magic in Your Home features the highest-attended Muny Magic at The Sheldon to date: "A Night with the Buddy Holly Boys." The show stars Andy Christopher (Buddy Holly), Joe Cosmo Cogen (Jerry Allison), Kyle Lacy and Nathan Yates Douglass and features exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the rock ‘n’ roll, hit-filled evening.
The show begins at 8:15 p.m. at youtube.com/themunytv.
A Night with the Buddy Holly Boys is sponsored by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Drury Hotels, Safety National and Welsch Heating and Cooling Company.
The Muny Magic in Your Home series will continue for nine more consecutive Mondays, with a single repeat stream on the subsequent Thursday with audio description and closed-captions. The Muny's online 2020 season is presented free via youtube.com/themunytv.
Next week’s Muny Magic in Your Home: "Our Leading Ladies."
The final five weeks of the season (July 20 – August 17) will feature an online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. These are exclusive, one-time-only streams and will not be available after the Thursday night airing.