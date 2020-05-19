MLS4TheLou, the ownership team who succesfully rallied to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis, is “kicking off” the latest social media challenge — #MEALS4THELOU — to help ensure St. Louis’ most vulnerable neighbors have access to nutritious food during this challenging time.
For this challenge, fans will shoot a quick video of themselves receiving a soccer ball to their feet or head from their right and pass the ball off screen to their left.
After receiving the soccer ball, fans are encouraged to juggle the ball or do other ball tricks.
They will then post the video to Instagram or Twitter using @MLS4THELOU, #MEALS4THELOU and #MLSUnites.
For every video posted with #MEALS4THELOU, MLS4TheLou will donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank until the goal of 120,000 meals is reached.
MLS4THELOU kicked off this movement for St. Louis on Tuesday, May 29 on Twitter. It can be viewed here.