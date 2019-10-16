Now that St. Louis has secured the 28th Major League Soccer team, MLS4TheLou is conducting a survey for St. Louisans to voice their opinions on what they think the new MLS team’s name should be.
MLS4TheLou Spokesperson Macey Warren said community engagement has been one of the top priorities for the MLS4TheLou Ownership Group since first announcing the bid last October.
“We really cannot wait to see what everyone has come up with,” Warren said.
Anyone can take the survey at www.mls4thelou.com/team-name-survey.