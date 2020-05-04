Those missing the Missouri History Museum’s spring Twilight Tuesdays concert series — canceled due to COVID-19 — may enjoy musical events offered via Zoom as part of the Missouri Historical Society’s STL History Live series.
Vinyl Tales with DJ G. Wiz: Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. & Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
Get moving by joining DJ G. Wiz for an entertaining musical segment that explores favorite songs from the past.
Rhythm on the Mississippi: How Riverboats Shaped St. Louis Music in the Early 20th Century: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m.
Join Library Assistant Magdalene Linck and guest presenter T. J. Müller, local musician and music historian, as they examine the beginnings of jazz in St. Louis during the 1910s and 1920s. Learn about the connection between riverboats and music and explore the lives of musicians who made names for themselves on the Mississippi.