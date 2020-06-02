The Missouri Historical Society, which operates the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, the MHS Library & Research Center on Skinker Blvd., and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis, recently announced its plan to reopen all three buildings to the public on Saturday, June 20. In an ongoing effort to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, MHS will implement a number of enhanced safety measures.
In accordance with guidelines from the City of St. Louis Department of Health, MHS is implementing the following safety procedures at all three locations:
- All MHS locations will reopen at 10% visitor capacity.
- Advanced reservation will be required. All visitors will need advanced tickets, which will be available via mohistory.org.
- Days and hours of operation will be reduced for all three MHS facilities.
- Missouri History Museum — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- History Clubhouse — remains closed until further notice.
- Café STL — open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a limited menu and enhanced social distancing measures.
- The Museum Shop — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with enhanced social distancing measures.
- Soldiers Memorial Military Museum — Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Library & Research Center — Research assistance will be provided by appointment only; operating hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- At the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, protective face coverings are required for visitors age 9 and up, as well as for all MHS staff.
- As part of enhanced safety protocols, visitors will enter and exit MHS facilities through separate one-way paths to allow for social distancing. One-way paths and queuing lines will also be established inside exhibit galleries and other public areas.
Visitors are encouraged to visit mohistory.org prior to their visit for the latest information on policies and procedures, as well as advanced registration.