2020 is the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States. The Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, opened its newest exhibit, "Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage," on Aug. 1. The exhibit kicked off a month of celebrations throughout August centered on the theme of women's history.
In addition to several walking tours with a women's history theme which accompanies the exhibit, the Missouri History Museum is offering a series of women's history events throughout the month of August.
Two of the events are listed below; check out the full schedule at https://mohistory.org/events.
What are we Fighting For: From Suffrage to the Women's March | Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Explore the connections between what women were working toward 100 years ago and which women's issues are at the forefront today. Hear from a panel of four St. Louis women who have been active leaders in the local Women's March, Amy Hunter, Nadida Amatullah-Matin, Mary Ferguson, and Elizabeth Vega, who will share their stories of the annual march, including successes, challenges, and controversies that have emerged over the years.
Represent | Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.
In Represent: The Woman's Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World, writer, comedian, actress and activist June Diane Raphael and Kate Black, former chief of staff at EMILY's list, offer a humorous but practical guide for women running for office. Join Raphael and Black for an interview-style program about their book, as well as a special appearance by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, who will offer insight into the lived experience of successfully running for office.
Show your support of women in office, voting, and museums with our Represent virtual author event package $21.95 (retail value $31.90)!
The package will be available for purchase through the museum shop (curbside pickup or delivery available) and includes a copy of the book, a commemorative Beyond the Ballot button, and a museum tote bag.