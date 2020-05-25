The Missouri Botanical Garden recently announced plans to reopen to the public on June 16. To continue efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect visitors and staff, the Garden will implement additional health and safety protocols.
To ensure the safety of all, the Garden will implement new procedures, including limiting capacity. All visitors to the Garden, including Garden members and ZMD residents, will need advanced dated and timed e-tickets. Tickets will be available in 60-minute time slots online and by phone only. No walk-up or day-of on-site purchases. Tickets will be available one week prior to opening at mobot.org.
Garden hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday. The Garden is closed Mondays until further notice.
As part of enhanced safety protocols, visitors will enter and exit Garden grounds through separate one-way paths to allow for safe social distancing. Indoor spaces including the Climatron and all conservatories, the Sachs Museum, and Tower Grove House will remain closed. The Children’s Garden and water play areas will also be closed. There will be increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting throughout the Garden.
Protective face coverings will be required for all guests nine years of age or older, in accordance with St. Louis City’s public health guidelines.
The Garden’s Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit will also open June 16. Like the Garden, the Nature Reserve will implement additional protocols, including requiring e-tickets purchased in advance and limiting capacity. The Butterfly House, a Garden site located in Chesterfield, is working closely with St. Louis County officials to develop a plan to safely reopen to visitors soon.
More specific details will be shared closer to the reopening.
Until the reopening, guests can view the Garden virtually through photos and videos on the Garden’s social media pages.
The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Blvd. Free parking is available on site and two blocks west at the corner of Shaw and Vandeventer. Shaw Nature Reserve of the Missouri Botanical Garden is a 2,400-acre natural area located just south of Interstate-44 at exit #253 in Gray Summit. The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House of the Missouri Botanical Garden is located in St. Louis County’s Faust Park at 15193 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield.